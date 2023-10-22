Samantha Woll, President of a Detroit synagogue was found dead outside her home in Lafayette Park neighbourhood, reported Reuters . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Updates: Aid trucks to Gaza didn't have enough supply for even 1 school, says Palestinian spox President of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in IS' Detroit (Michigan) and adviser to Democratic politicians, Samantha Woll was 40 years old. According to authorities, she was stabbed to death on October 21 as confirmed by the synagogue on Facebook.

The synagogue stated, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President," reported Reuters. The synagogue added, "At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available."

Detroit Police Department revealed that a trail of blood led to her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in Detroit, where her body was found.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden urges for peace, says 'two-state' is the solution to the conflict Woll was the co-chair of American Jewish Committee's ACCESS Detroit Young Leadership Program. She was also the visionary behind the creation of Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit. Her contributions were recognised in 2017 when she was honoured by Detroit Jewish News, featuring her as one of their '36 under 36.'

In 2015, following November 2015 Paris attacks, Woll played an instrumental role in fostering unity among high school students from Muslim and Jewish backgrounds. She achieved this through an essay and art contest at Wayne State University, organised by Greater Detroit Muslim Jewish Solidarity Council.

She served as the deputy district director during Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin's political campaign from 2019 to 2021. She had also been a part of the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Samantha Woll assumed the role of president at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in 2022. Woll's death sparked grief in Jewish and Democratic circles.

(With inputs from Reuters)

