Samay Raina cracks jokes outside Supreme Court amid disability remark row: ‘I support Mohak Mangal’

Comedian Samay Raina, known for his sharp humour, found himself at the centre of controversy after his online show India’s Got Latent was accused of mocking people with disabilities. What started as a typical episode filled with light-hearted banter quickly escalated into a nationwide backlash, triggering FIRs, court proceedings, and even discussions in Parliament.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Samay’s trademark wit was on full display outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with several of his remarks now going viral across social media.

Appears at SC With Co-Comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar ">Samay, along with fellow comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar (also known as Sonali Aditya Desai), and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, appeared before the Supreme Court to submit a written apology related to the case.

As paparazzi surrounded him outside the court in hopes of getting a statement, Samay smiled and replied, “Wahin kahenge na, aapko thodhi kahenge” (Whatever I have to say, I’ll say in court, not to you). The clip has since been widely shared online, earning praise for his humour even amid legal troubles.

Backs Mohak Mangal in Viral Clip In another video, when asked by a ANI reporter if he had anything to say about the allegations, Samay simply responded, “I support Mohak Mangal.”

Mangal had recently accused news agency ANI of blackmail and extortion, alleging that they demanded over ₹40 lakh from him after issuing copyright strikes on his videos. According to Mangal, an ANI representative contacted him to settle the matter financially.

ANI, however, claims Mangal openly admitted to using their copyrighted material for profit and went on to release a video that the agency has described as “defamatory” and “an attempt to discredit” them, reported Bar and Bench.