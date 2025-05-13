Samay Raina marks return with new tour after facing ‘most testing time’ over India’s Got Latent row

Comedian Samay Raina has announced a new tour in Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, months after he got embroiled in a controversy following YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial joke in reality show India's Got Latent. Today, for the first time since the controversy broke out, Samay Raina put up a post on Instagram announcing his new international tour.

The Instagram post, which is a video, starts with an audio which says, “People who buy tickets to listen to all this stuff, they buy tickets and they go to these shows and they sit and listen and they clap for this, whatever this is. I don't know if these are even jokes.”

This follows videos from his Canada and the USA tour with crazy fan following. At one point, he even video calls his family to show them the crowd that had come to listen to his comedy show. All this at a time when Samay Raina and others were facing cases following the India's Got Latent episode.

Samay Raina had remained active through Instagram Stories but avoided making any new posts—until now. This marks his first post since the controversy.

In April, Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia had appeared before Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai, recording their statements in connection with the case filed against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content on YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

Earlier, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged accused in the case, along with influencer Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement.