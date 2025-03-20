Samay Raina reschedules ‘Unfiltered’ India tour, promises refund amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina has rescheduled his Unfiltered India tour and assured refunds to ticket holders as the India’s Got Latent controversy continues to stir debate. In a story on Instagram, Samay Raina wrote, “Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon.”

Samay Raina's comedy show ‘Unfiltered,’ which was set to take place at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium recently, was cancelled amid the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Both the shows of Samay Raina were sold-out before they were cancelled.

It has not been easy for Samay Raina who got embroiled in a controversy after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the YouTube episode of India's Got Latent, made a comment on parental sex, erupting laughter and triggering controversy which has refused to die down.

During an appearance on 'India's Got Latent show', the podcaster asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents.... or join in once and stop it forever?” The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Ranveer Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

After the remarks, several complaints were filed against Ranveer Allahbadia and the other participants of the show that included Samay Raina.

On March 3, the Supreme Court issued a tough message to YouTubers and comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over the whole India's Got Latent controversy, saying “behave, or else we know how to deal with you.”

Blasting Samay Raina for discussing the controversy in Canada, the Supreme Court said the young generation thinks they are “over smart”.