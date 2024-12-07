Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid made heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he expressed deep concern about the growing communal tensions in the country. His concerns came amid ongoing mosque surveys in different regions of the country including the recent Sambhal violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While holding prayers at the historic mosque, Bukhari said, “We are standing in a situation worse than the one we were in 1947. No one knows which way the country will go in the future."

He further added, "You (PM Modi) should do justice to the chair you are sitting on. Win the hearts of Muslims. Stop the miscreants who are trying to create tensions and affecting the atmosphere of the country."