Sambhal violence: After a petition was moved in a local court claiming that the Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal was built on the site of a Harihar temple, the ASI was directed to examine it. However, on November 24, violence erupted in the district during the survey.

Sambhal violence: Sambhal authorities are set to put up posters of those involved in violent clashes in the district on November 24, PTI reported. As many as 400 people have been identified, who were suspected to be involved in Sambhal violence. The Uttar Pradesh Police has already arrested 32 people.

The violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, sparking protests that escalated into arson and attacks on police personnel.

"We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence ... in all likelihood today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya informed PTI on Thursday.

on Thursday. The violent clashes broke out on November 24 after a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

According to DM Rajender Pensiya, a peace committee meeting was scheduled for 3 pm on December 5.

"We will discuss with everyone the question of how many people's posters will be put up," the DM added. He further informed that the designing process of posters is underway and will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested.

Notably, during the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, violence erupted in Sambhal that resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

After a plea was filed in a local court alleging that the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple, the ASI was directed to conduct a survey and establish resultant findings in its report.

The incident sparked further steam after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and MP sister Priyanka Gandhi were prevented from visiting Sambhal. They were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border.

After this incident, the Raebareli MP, in a post on X, wrote, "The police stopped us from going to Sambhal. As the Leader of the Opposition, it is my right and duty to go there. Yet I was stopped. I am willing to go alone, but even that was not allowed. This is against the Constitution. Why is the BJP afraid? Why is it using the police to conceal its failures? Why is it suppressing the message of truth and brotherhood?" He shared a video of his interaction with a police officer.