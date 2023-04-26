The Supreme Court heard the arguments on the same-sex marriage case for the fifth day on Wednesday. While the petitioners sought the “blessings" of the Union of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, told the five-judge bench that it was dealing with a “very complex subject" which has a "profound social impact".

Reacting to the “blessings" sought by the petitioners, the solicitor general said even their prayers were “vague". He quoted “societal acceptance" for the recognition of a union and said, it had to be through Parliament.

“Societal acceptance is needed for recognition of a union and this has to be through the parliament…and if it is done by the court then it is detrimental to the LGBTQI since you are forcing something against the will of the people," Tushar Mehta said.

The Centre also requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament.

He said, “All the questions in this case must be left to Parliament. Here the real question is who will take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom."

Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court bench, comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

“Legislative policy of this Court has been to recognise conventional man and conventional woman for marriage. All laws find this in the conventional sense. When this is being debated before your lordships for the first time ... No one is sitting on value judgment. Their right of autonomy, preference," the government argued. To which, CJI Chandrachud replied: “Choice?"

The government also requested the Supreme Court to leave the matter to Parliament as “lordships may not be in a position of the multiple situations that will arise."

“My appeal is that rather than taking it any further, this is a possibly a subject that should be left to Parliament which will be law. Lordships may not be in a position of the multiple situations that will arise," the Solicitor General said.

On April 19, the Centre had urged the top court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on these pleas, saying any decision on the issue without obtaining their view would render the present "adversarial exercise incomplete and truncated".

In a fresh affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre had said it had issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in these petitions.

The bench was faced with several consequential legal questions, such as adoption, succession, intestacy and laws governing pension and gratuity where a once legally-acknowledged spouse is the beneficiary, if it decides to legalise same-sex marriage.