Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy, while arguing in the Supreme Court on Day 4 of the same-sex marriage hearing, challenged the Central government's argument that the legalisation of same-sex marriage falls within the purview of Parliament. Maneka Guruswamy said it was the people “who gave ourselves" the Constitution and it was not for the Central government to come to the court to make it a matter of Parliament.

Maneka Guruswamy said that Parliament is constrained by the Constitution which is interpreted by the court. She said leaving the matter to Parliament is “like thrusting the British parliament which is sovereign."

Maneka Guruswamy said, “We the people gave ourselves the constitution... Centre cannot come here and say that this is a matter of Parliament since our fundamental rights is part of the basic structure and this is what the 50 years of Keshavananda Bharathi case was all about and these 50 years was of LGBTQIA as well."

The senior advocate also noted that pension to the judges are based on spousal relationships that are based on marriages and people from the LGBTQ community are denied of the same rights.

On her comparison with the British Parliament, CJI Dhananjaya Chandrachud said, “The point really is that the canvas covered by these petitions fall under the domain of Parliament and that it cannot be denied….so the question is where does the court intervene and which are the areas where the court can intervene. So comparing with the British Parliament may not be a correct one."

The Chief Justice of India also pondered over how far can the court go.

While hearing arguments in the same-sex marriage matter, the Supreme Court had on April 20 said it may be redefining the "evolving notion of marriage" as the next step after decriminalising consensual homosexual relationships which implicitly recognised that same-sex people could live in a stable marriage-like relationship.

The bench had not agreed to the contention that unlike heterosexuals, same-sex couples cannot take proper care of their children. It had pondered over whether the relationship between a man and a woman is so fundamental to the Special Marriage Act that substituting them with the term "spouses" will amount to redoing the legislation.