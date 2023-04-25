Same-sex marriage hearing: Petitioners argue Centre cannot come here and say…SC interrupts2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:10 PM IST
- Adv Guruswamy said it was the people who gave the Constitution and it was not for the Centre cannot make it a matter of Parliament
Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy, while arguing in the Supreme Court on Day 4 of the same-sex marriage hearing, challenged the Central government's argument that the legalisation of same-sex marriage falls within the purview of Parliament. Maneka Guruswamy said it was the people “who gave ourselves" the Constitution and it was not for the Central government to come to the court to make it a matter of Parliament.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×