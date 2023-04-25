Same-sex marriage hearing: Petitioners highlight forced conversion therapy, abuse by families in SC1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST
- Same-sex marriage hearing: Petitioners have highlighted how transgenders were subjected to ‘forced conversion therapies’ by their families
The petitioners in the same-sex marriage case on Tuesday brought attention to the issue of violence and “forced conversion therapy" in the natal families against LGBTQ individuals during the Supreme Court hearing on the case of same-sex marriages. Advocate Vrinda Grover highlighted that there “seems to be an assumption that families would necessarily be supported", while the “primary source of violence is the natal family" in these situations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×