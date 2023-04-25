Advocate Kirpal brought attention to the economic damage to the GDP when LGBTQ members leave the country. He said, “There are also lavender marriages... where a gay man marries a woman without revealing sexual orientation then it is the cruelty of highest form but it is permitted since they are of opposite sex.. also the issue of brain drain takes place if LGBTQ members have to leave the country. They constitute 7.5 per cent of the GDP."

