Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: SC refuses to give marriage equality rights to LGBTQIA+ community in India

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: The petitioners argued the same sex couples should be granted the same rights as any heterosexual couples like the status of spouse in finance and insurance issues; medial, inheritance, and succession decisions, and even in adoption and surrogacy matters.