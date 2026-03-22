Samson enters Chepauk amid thunderous ‘Sanju, Sanju’ chants; champions reunite at CSK's ROAR 2026 event - watch videos

Fresh from winning the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson entered the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk amid thunderous ‘Sanju, Sanju’ chants during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) ROAR 2026 event on Sunday. The CSK's ROAR 2026 event is a special occasion for the five-time champions as it gives an opportunity to the fans to get introduced to the whole squad.
A Rajasthan Royals faithful for almost 12 seasons, Samson joined CSK as a part of a trade deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to the 2008 champions. Always a once-in-a-generation talent, Samson's move to CSK also gives a hint at that the franchise are looking beyond MS Dhoni.
In a video shared by CSK on their social media handles, the crowd went berserk as Samson entered the stadium. The wicketkeeper batter looked up in the sky and played to almighty before making his way into the middle of the ground. CSK captioned the post "Anbuden welcome, Sanju Samson."
Having not got a single game in the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson was initially benched in the 2026 edition as well. But a slump in form of Abhishek Sharma forced the Indian team management to include the right-hander into the playing XI. If his 15-ball 24 against Zimbabwe was a trailer, Samson won hearts of the whole country with 97 (vs West Indies), 87 (vs England in semifinal) and 87 (vs New Zealand in final) in his next three games to guide the Men in Blue to back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.
Meanwhile, legends who have played for Chennai Super Kings in the past have reunited at the event. The decision to gather legendary names who have donned the CSK jersey over the years is to show respect and gratitude to the contribution they have made for the franchise over the years.
While Suresh Raina was pictured meeting MS Dhoni inside the stadium, former player and current head coach Stephen Fleming was caught meeting the likes of Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramanium Badrinath, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Joginder Sharma, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shadab Jakati, Laxmipathy Balaji and Dwayne Bravo among others.
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