Samsonite backs India's premium shift, resists e-commerce discount battles

Mumbai: India's booming travel market has ignited a fierce luggage war, pitting established brands against aggressive direct-to-consumer (D2C) newcomers and budget-focused e-commerce platforms. Amidst this intense competition, Samsonite, the global travel gear giant, is leveraging its premium positioning, overhauling its brand strategy and doubling down on its India-specific playbook. In this interview, Anushree Tainwala, vice-president—marketing, Samsonite South Asia, breaks down the company’s multi-brand strategy, its refusal to join the discount race, and why a ‘tested like Samsonite’ pitch is resonating more than flashy advertising. Edited excerpts:

Samsonite has a global supply chain. What’s India’s role in the overall mix?

We manufacture in China, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Europe—but India is a core hub. Samsonite has just three owned factories globally: two in Europe and one in Nashik. Our Indian factory alone produces over 5 lakh pieces monthly, serving both domestic and global subsidiaries. Hard luggage is largely made in-house; soft luggage leverages vendor networks. But everything is engineered and designed internally—no off-the-shelf trading.

Post-Covid, your India portfolio looks more layered, premium, but also broader. Is it intentional?

The brand’s positioning hasn’t changed—we’ve always been premium. But what’s changed is the Indian consumer. People now buy high-end products here instead of picking them up abroad. While our entry pricing stays at ₹10,000, we now offer ₹30,000– ₹40,000 collections, too. And it's not just metros; demand is strong from Indore, Bhopal and Jaipur. Consumers are seeking both functionality and status.

After the post-pandemic boom, has travel demand stabilized?

It has normalized, yes, but on a higher base. There’s a structural shift, more frequent short breaks, and blended business-leisure trips. New D2C brands are adding momentum, even if their scale remains modest.

Mokobara often gets mentioned in the same breath now.

They’ve built awareness and helped grow the category, especially among younger audiences. But long-term performance still matters. Globally, we’ve seen similar brands rise fast and plateau. We’re not chasing acquisitions in India. We already have a strong multi-brand play.

How is that portfolio segmented?

Three main brands—Samsonite, American Tourister (AT), Kamiliant. Each has a clear role. Samsonite is for the engineering-obsessed frequent flyer. American Tourister is energetic, colourful and more mass-premium. Kamiliant targets value-conscious first-time buyers. Then there’s Tumi, managed by Reliance Brands. We’ve built Kamiliant to stand on its own now; earlier, it was “Kamiliant by AT", but that tie is gradually fading.

Your campaign for Samsonite ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ felt like a shift.

That campaign was rooted in consumer research. Loyalists told us they loved our deep product engineering. Things like 32-part wheels and drop-test sensors. So we leaned in. We showed boxer Mary Kom smashing bags, an F1 driver towing one and Amitabh Raj’s story of resilience. Instead of glamour, we focused on trust and testing. For AT, we created a music video with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kamiliant, meanwhile, took the comic route—Ganji Chudail and Komolika-style content. Each brand has its own creative lane.

With so many campaigns, how do you assess RoI?

Celebrities bring reach; influencers build authenticity. We measure not just conversions, but engagement and long-term equity. Ganji Chudail’s Kamiliant video, for example, got over a lakh shares—organic reach like that is gold.

What’s your marketing spend as a percentage of sales?

Around 6–7% of topline.

What role does quick commerce play now?

We’re live on Q-commerce with AT and Kamiliant. There are logistical hurdles, delivering luggage on a two-wheeler isn’t easy, but we see use cases like urgent last-minute orders. It’s still early days.

But you also hinted at pulling back on e-commerce.

E-commerce has become a bidding war. It’s less about brand discovery and more about algorithmic placement. We’ve chosen to focus on sustainable growth and profitability. We’re present online but don’t overinvest in chasing ranks.

What about sustainability?

Every bag we sell now has a lining made from recycled PET bottles. Globally, we follow strict green norms, even if we don’t actively market it in India yet. Indian consumers aren’t demanding it yet, but the shift will come. Gen Alpha may grow up with it as a default expectation.

What’s the current retail footprint?

Over 15,000–20,000 touchpoints. Samsonite is sold mostly through company stores; AT is franchise-driven; Kamiliant is via multi-brand retail and e-commerce. We have deep reach across all districts.

How big is India in Samsonite’s global mix?

Among the top markets, and one of the fastest-growing. Our R&D centre is in Nashik. The factory there just expanded, now up to 7 lakh units per month. We’ve invested millions over two phases already. India is not just large, it’s strategic.

Are exports growing too?

We export to Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia. Not to the US yet. But with shifting global tariffs, that may change.

You’ve been busy with collaborations lately.

Yes—across all brands. With Masaba, Manish Malhotra, Netflix (Stranger Things, Squid Game), Hugo Boss, Laura Ashley and Smurfs. Collaborations help us reach niche audiences, spark buzz, and keep the brands culturally relevant.