Samsonite backs India's premium shift, resists e-commerce discount battles
Samsonite says that Indians now buy high-end products here instead of picking them up abroad. While its entry pricing stays at ₹10,000, it now offers ₹30,000– ₹40,000 collections, too. And it's not just metros. Consumers are seeking both functionality and status.
Mumbai: India's booming travel market has ignited a fierce luggage war, pitting established brands against aggressive direct-to-consumer (D2C) newcomers and budget-focused e-commerce platforms. Amidst this intense competition, Samsonite, the global travel gear giant, is leveraging its premium positioning, overhauling its brand strategy and doubling down on its India-specific playbook. In this interview, Anushree Tainwala, vice-president—marketing, Samsonite South Asia, breaks down the company’s multi-brand strategy, its refusal to join the discount race, and why a ‘tested like Samsonite’ pitch is resonating more than flashy advertising. Edited excerpts: