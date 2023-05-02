Samsung bans its employees from using ChatGPT and other AI tools. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:49 AM IST
The move comes after Samsung discovered its staff uploaded sensitive code to ChatGPT in April this year, dealing a setback to the spread of such technology in the workplace.
Samsung has banned its employees from usinggenerative AI tools like ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, the South Korean consumer electronics company is informing its employees about the new policy via a memo.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×