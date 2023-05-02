Samsung has banned its employees from usinggenerative AI tools like ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, the South Korean consumer electronics company is informing its employees about the new policy via a memo.

The move comes after Samsung discovered its staff uploaded sensitive code to ChatGPT in April this year, dealing a setback to the spread of such technology in the workplace.

The memo says that the company is concerned that data transmitted to such artificial intelligence platforms including Google Bard and Bing is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve and delete, and could end up being disclosed to other users.

As per Bloomberg report, Samsung conducted a survey last month about the use of AI tools internally according to which 65% of respondents believe that such services pose a security risk.

“Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally," Samsung told staff. “While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI."

Generative AI tools first made headlines in November 2022 when OpenAI launched ChatGPT. The chatbot service stirred up a storm of interest in the technology, some Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. either banning or restricting its use. Italy, though now reversed, also barred the use of ChatGPT over privacy fears.

With the new policy, Samsung abstains its employees from the use of generative AI systems on company-owned computers, tablets and phones, as well as on its internal networks.

“We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment," Samsung said in the memo.

“HQ is reviewing security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees’ productivity and efficiency," the memo said. “However, until these measures are prepared, we are temporarily restricting the use of generative AI."

The new rules, however do not affect the company’s devices sold to consumers, such as Android smartphones and Windows laptops.