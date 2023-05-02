Generative AI tools first made headlines in November 2022 when OpenAI launched ChatGPT. The chatbot service stirred up a storm of interest in the technology, some Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. either banning or restricting its use. Italy, though now reversed, also barred the use of ChatGPT over privacy fears.

