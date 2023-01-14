Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price leaked: Here’s how much it may cost

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price leaked: Here’s how much it may cost

2 min read . 12:22 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will launch on January 18 in India

  • According to PhoneEV, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come with a starting price of 23,999. The handset may pack 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy A23 5G in India on January 18. The upcoming 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate and AI-powered intelligent battery that can last up to two days. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of the handset has leaked online.

Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy A23 5G in India on January 18. The upcoming 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate and AI-powered intelligent battery that can last up to two days. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of the handset has leaked online.

According to a report by PhoneEV, a source has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come with a starting price of 23,999. The handset may pack 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It may have another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. As per the report, the phone’s variant may cost 25,999.

According to a report by PhoneEV, a source has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come with a starting price of 23,999. The handset may pack 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It may have another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. As per the report, the phone’s variant may cost 25,999.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G confirmed features

Samsung has created a dedicated website for the upcoming Galaxy A23 5G. According to it, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V screen. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G confirmed features

Samsung has created a dedicated website for the upcoming Galaxy A23 5G. According to it, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V screen. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is teased to come with two-days battery life. It will come with the custom OneUI skin with features like ability to personalize lock screen, customize icons and background with various colour options. The UI will also offer features like split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.

The smartphone is teased to come with two-days battery life. It will come with the custom OneUI skin with features like ability to personalize lock screen, customize icons and background with various colour options. The UI will also offer features like split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.

On the camera front, the upcoming Galaxy A series phone will come with no-shake cam feature. It is teased to capture blur free videos even while in motion.

On the camera front, the upcoming Galaxy A series phone will come with no-shake cam feature. It is teased to capture blur free videos even while in motion.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G rumoured features

The smartphone is tipped with a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. Other rear camera sensors may include a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is rumoured to come with an 8MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G rumoured features

The smartphone is tipped with a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. Other rear camera sensors may include a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is rumoured to come with an 8MP camera at the front.

The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery. As per rumours, the handset may come with a 33watt adapter with fast-charging support.

The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery. As per rumours, the handset may come with a 33watt adapter with fast-charging support.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP