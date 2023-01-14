Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price leaked: Here’s how much it may cost

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price leaked: Here’s how much it may cost2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- According to PhoneEV, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come with a starting price of ₹23,999. The handset may pack 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.
Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy A23 5G in India on January 18. The upcoming 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate and AI-powered intelligent battery that can last up to two days. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of the handset has leaked online.
According to a report by PhoneEV, a source has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may come with a starting price of ₹23,999. The handset may pack 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It may have another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. As per the report, the phone’s variant may cost ₹25,999.
Samsung has created a dedicated website for the upcoming Galaxy A23 5G. According to it, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V screen. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is teased to come with two-days battery life. It will come with the custom OneUI skin with features like ability to personalize lock screen, customize icons and background with various colour options. The UI will also offer features like split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.
On the camera front, the upcoming Galaxy A series phone will come with no-shake cam feature. It is teased to capture blur free videos even while in motion.
The smartphone is tipped with a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. Other rear camera sensors may include a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is rumoured to come with an 8MP camera at the front.
The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery. As per rumours, the handset may come with a 33watt adapter with fast-charging support.
