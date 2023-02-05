Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a price: Here’s how much it costs now
- Samsung Galaxy S22 now comes with a starting price of ₹52,999.
A week after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the existing Galaxy S22 has got a price cut in India. Launched with a starting price of ₹72,999, the smartphone is now listed at ₹52,999 on Samsung online store for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone’s 256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs ₹56,999.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×