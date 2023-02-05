Home / News / Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a price: Here’s how much it costs now
A week after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the existing Galaxy S22 has got a price cut in India. Launched with a starting price of 72,999, the smartphone is now listed at 52,999 on Samsung online store for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone’s 256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs 56,999.

This is the third price cut of Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone’s price was slashed by 10,000 in November last year after which it was priced at 62,999. The price was reduced by 5,000 earlier this month. The handset then cost 57,999.

A screen grab of official Samsung website with Samsung Galaxy S22 new price
View Full Image
A screen grab of official Samsung website with Samsung Galaxy S22 new price

Samsung is also giving discounts of up to 31,000 on exchanging old smartphones. Welcome benefits include up to 2,000 discount on Samsung Shop App. There is another 5% additional discount using referral code. Buyers can get offers on purchase vsia e-commerce platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and others.

Phantom Black, White and Green are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Earlier this week, Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series. Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at 74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at 79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 1,04,999.

