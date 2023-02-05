Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a price: Here’s how much it costs now

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a price: Here’s how much it costs now1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S22 now comes with a starting price of ₹52,999.
A week after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the existing Galaxy S22 has got a price cut in India. Launched with a starting price of ₹72,999, the smartphone is now listed at ₹52,999 on Samsung online store for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone’s 256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs ₹56,999.
This is the third price cut of Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone’s price was slashed by ₹10,000 in November last year after which it was priced at ₹62,999. The price was reduced by ₹5,000 earlier this month. The handset then cost ₹57,999.
Samsung is also giving discounts of up to ₹31,000 on exchanging old smartphones. Welcome benefits include up to ₹2,000 discount on Samsung Shop App. There is another 5% additional discount using referral code. Buyers can get offers on purchase vsia e-commerce platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and others.
Phantom Black, White and Green are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S22.
Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.
On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
Earlier this week, Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series. Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at ₹74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at ₹79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹1,04,999.
