Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch on February 1, pre-orders begin in India2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 03:18 PM IST
- Those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get benefits worth ₹5,000.
Samsung has officially announced to host a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 where it will announce the Galaxy S23 series. The series is expected to come with new features and major upgrades like new 200MP camera sensor, satellite connectivity and more. The company may bring three smartphones under the series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.