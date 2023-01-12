Samsung has officially announced to host a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 where it will announce the Galaxy S23 series. The series is expected to come with new features and major upgrades like new 200MP camera sensor, satellite connectivity and more. The company may bring three smartphones under the series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you are interested in buying the upcoming flagship phone, then you can pre-order the smartphone now. Pre-reservations for Samsung Galaxy S23 series are live on Samsung India website along with Samsung exclusive stores and Amazon. Customers will have to pay an upfront amount of ₹1,999 to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre booking benefits

Those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get benefits worth ₹5,000. However, to avail these benefits, one will have to purchase the device before March 31, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected features

The upcoming smartphones are expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets may run on the company’s One UI based on Android 13 operating system. Samsung is tipped to offer satellite connectivity feature with the Galaxy S23 series. To recall, the satellite connectivity feature was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 series.

According to reports, Samsung’s satellite connection is said to run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. The feature will have more use cases than just emergency services.

Recently, tipster Ahmed Qwaider suggested that the South Korean company may scrap the 128GB base model with the upcoming Galaxy S series. The leakster says that Samsung may drop the 128GB storage model for Galaxy S23 phone. Instead, the series may come with a 256GB storage as the base variant.

While it is surely good news for Samsung fans, readers must also note that the increase in storage capacity can also result in a possible price rise of the models. The current Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a starting price of ₹72,999. Most likely the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be costlier than this.