How Samsung and 20 others missed out on an ambitious incentives scheme
Jatin Grover 6 min read 23 May 2025, 05:35 AM IST
SummaryThe telecom products manufacturing scheme was expected to generate incentives claims of more than ₹12,000 crore. But that's not how it turned out.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
An ambitious scheme to boost local telecom manufacturing is still far from its target, four years after the government set aside ₹12,000 crore to get companies to build everything from network gear to set-top boxes. While beneficiaries of the scheme have sold goods worth over ₹80,000 crore during the period, incentive claims are still a fraction of the originalallocation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story