How Samsung and 20 others missed out on an ambitious incentives scheme

Companies approved under the scheme were allowed to choose a period of five consecutive years either from FY22 to FY26, or FY23 to FY27, to achieve the net incremental sales for the incentive claim. Investments, however, are allowed till FY25 or FY26 depending on the base year chosen by the companies. The extension was given as many companies failed to achieve their production targets due to covid-related supply chain disruptions when the scheme came into effect.