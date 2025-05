How Samsung and 20 others missed out on an ambitious incentives scheme

“If at all we are able to claim, this (PLI incentive) should be around ₹40-50 crore," Nahata added. On 1 November 2022, HFCL had said it would invest around ₹425 crore towards the development and manufacture of various eligible products under the PLI scheme. The company had said it was granted approval to avail of incentives up to ₹652.79 crore as part of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme from FY23 to FY27.