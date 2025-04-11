San Francisco’s newest greeter? A 45-foot nude woman who glows at night

A 45-foot naked steel statue of a woman - weighing around 32,000 pounds- was installed in San Francisco, US, on Thursday and is set to remain in place for at least six months, with the possibility of an extension up to one year. The work, R-Evolution, is meant to symbolize female empowerment and strength, Independent reported.

The artist behind the masterpiece, Marco Cochrane, said in an interview with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Agency, “Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear.”

R-Evolution is constructed from 55,000 welds of steel rod and tubing, with an additional 16,000 pounds of steel anchoring it securely. The sculpture features an internal mechanism that simulates breathing for one hour each day and is illuminated from within during the night.

The installation was originally intended for Union Square but was moved due to concerns about whether the plaza’s tiled surface could support the sculpture’s weight. Embarcadero Plaza was chosen instead, aligning with ongoing initiatives to improve the waterfront area.

A video of the statue emerged on X, capturing a worker carrying out a “surgical procedure” on its rear end.

The installation is sponsored by the Sijbrandij Foundation, with support from the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and the Port of San Francisco. Elaine Forbes, executive director of the Port of San Francisco, commented, "Public art has the power to enrich our shared spaces, deepen our connection to the city, and make the waterfront more inviting ... ." ​