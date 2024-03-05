Sandeshkhali case: Mamata govt refuses to hand over Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI despite HC order, moves Supreme Court
While the custody was supposed to be handed over today at 7:30 pm, the West Bengal government did not hand over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI.
The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be handed over the custody of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali case. Shahjahan Sheikh has been accused of extortion, land grabbing and sexual assault in Bengal's Sandeshkhali.