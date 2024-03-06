Active Stocks
Sandeshkhali case: West Bengal govt seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transfer of probe to CBI

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar ( with inputs from ANI )

The West Bengal government again mentioned before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on a plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.

The West Bengal government on 6 March urgently seeks Supreme Court hearing against Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into Sandeshkhali attack on ED officials in January.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Urgency is that they wanted overnight compliance in an interim order."

The bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the advocate to move before the Chief Justice of India as he will order the listing of the plea.

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali matter, which pertains to the attack on ED officials. Shahjahan Sheikh has been accused of extortion, land grabbing and sexual assault in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Earlier this year, in January, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court transferred to the CBI the Sandehskhali case, which pertains to the attack on ED officials.

After weeks of no action, on February 29 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police after which West Bengal's Basirhat Court remanded him to 10-day police custody.

Following Shahjahan's arrest, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that he had been "put under the hospitality" of the state police in a bid to avoid arrest by the ED and the CBI.

Tension rose in Sandeshkhali after hundreds of women on the island came out on the streets against Shahjahan Sheikh, accusing him of perpetrating sexual abuse and other excesses on them along with his henchmen. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 12:46 PM IST
