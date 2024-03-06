Sandeshkhali case: West Bengal govt seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transfer of probe to CBI
The West Bengal government again mentioned before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on a plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.
The West Bengal government on 6 March urgently seeks Supreme Court hearing against Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into Sandeshkhali attack on ED officials in January.
