The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, March 16 arrested three suspects, including expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan's younger brother Sheikh Alomgir in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case, as per sources.

The arrests of these three individuals comes in the wake of January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who raided Shahjahan’s home, officials of the federal agency informed. The other two suspects arrested in the case are Mafaujar Molla and Sirajul Molla.

On March 11, CBI had made three arrests where individuals arrested were identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat)

Earlier this month following orders from the Calcutta high court, the state police handed over Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. The court had asked the central agency to to take over the case and probe the attack on ED officers.

“Alamgir and two of his associates were summoned to the CBI office for questioning in connection with the January 5 violence. They were arrested on Saturday evening," HT quoted a CBI official as saying.

Sheikh Shahjahan, the TMC strongman, along with his associates, is accused of land grab, sexual crimes against local women and extortion at Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The TMC strongman, who had been in hiding for 55 days, was arrested by the state police on February 28. TMC suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years after his arrest following a violent rebellion by Sandeshkhali residents.

Sheikh Shahjahan was a suspect in the multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) case following which the ED raided his residence. On October 27 last year, the probe into this case led go the arrest of former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick by ED. The ED alleged that subsidised good grains that were meant for ration shops were syphoned to the open market and were sold at a premium.

Local women alleged panchayat zilla parishad members Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar of indulging in malpractices, both of whom are close associates of Shahjahan. On February 10, police arrested Uttam Sardar. On February 17, Prasad Hazra was arrested who is the president of the TMC unit at Sandeshkhali-2 community block.

