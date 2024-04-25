Hello User
Business News/ News / Sandeshkhali row: CBI registers a case to probe land grabbing, sexual harassment

Sandeshkhali row: CBI registers a case to probe land grabbing, sexual harassment

Livemint

The CBI registered a case to probe alleged land grabbing and sexual harassment, informed officials.

Sandeshkhali row: The CBI registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, April 25, registered the first case against five influential people to investigate alleged land grabbing and sexual harassment charges, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The Sandeshkhali case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim's family were faced with sexual assault from influential people in the area. However, the probe agency has not yet disclosed the identity of the five accused and the victims.

(More details awaited)

