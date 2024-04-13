The Sandeshkhali incident gained prominence over the last few days under which leading politicians and affiliated goons faced land grab and sexual assault allegations in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal. As per the latest development in the case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 13, Saturday, released a spot enquiry report underscoring several human rights concerns.

The report states, "The Commission’s spot enquiry has revealed several instances of atrocities inflicted upon the victims, which clearly demonstrate, prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant."

Furthermore, the report was sent to the Chief Secretary and DGP to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within eight weeks.

The locals of the Sandeshkhali area alleged that impoverished women were harassed and sexually assaulted by a local gang connected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing three cases related to mob attacks on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali that were allegedly instigated by the TMC leader.

The locals raised a call for legal action against the perpetrators of crimes committed by goons and anti-social elements after the failure of the local administration to provide justice to the victims. The report further revealed that “a total of 25 cases were registered among which 7 cases were on alleged complaints of sexual offence against women." The probe led to the arrest of 24 accused while a search operation is underway to apprehend absconding perpetrators.

The NHRC investigation team discovered a number of concerning issues listed below that entail violation of fundamental human rights which are listed below.

The victims and villagers of the area were faced with assault, threat, sexual exploitation, land grabbing and were forced into unpaid labour. Moreover, they were compelled to seek livelihood outside the Sandeshkhali region.

The locals of the region were further subjected to discrimination and denial of benefits of State and Central Government schemes such as old age pension, MGNREGA, Public distribution system, financial help to build houses and toilets and more.

The locals of the region were also undermined the democratic right to vote.

The pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics silenced the voice of the people violating the democratic right to freedom of speech.

