Sandeshkhali row: From denial of voting rights to oppressive exploitation, human rights body lists victim's ordeal
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 13, Saturday released a spot enquiry report raising several human rights concerns as the oppressed victims were allegedly denied fundamental rights.
The Sandeshkhali incident gained prominence over the last few days under which leading politicians and affiliated goons faced land grab and sexual assault allegations in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal. As per the latest development in the case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 13, Saturday, released a spot enquiry report underscoring several human rights concerns.