TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who was arrested by the West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab in the Sandeshkhali area has been sent to a 10-day police custody by Basirhat Court. In another update, officials told news agency PTI that West Bengal CID takes over investigation into cases lodged against Sheikh.

Coming back to Basirhat Court order, Advocate Raja Bhowmick, Lawyer of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan said, " ...Police sought 14 days custody (of Sheikh Shahjahan) but the court gave 10 days...on 10th March, he will be produced in court again"

Also said: Sandeshkhali Violence: PM Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal on March 6 Speaking on Shahjahan's custody news, LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Victory of democracy."

On the Sandeshkhali incident and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, “This is highly condemnable. As Chhattisgarh CM, I have written a letter to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the same. A proper investigation is required. Stringent action should be taken against the culprit."

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of ‘sexual assault and land grab’. He had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month. Shahjahan's arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan's name to the Sandeshkhali case.

Also Read: If Sheikh Shahjahan is removed, political course may change…: How TMC leader became 'more influential than ministers' Hitting out at CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Amit Malviya said that the state government had been left with no option but to arrest him. Naming TMC leaders for similar cases, Malviya also alleged that they 'run similar reign of terror because they deliver votes to Mamata Banerjee'.

Also Read: Sandeshkhali case: Not shielding 'Sheikh Shahjahan,' says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee | 5 points "After defending Shahjahan Sheikh on the floor of West Bengal Assembly, a red faced Mamata Banerjee, left with no option, finally allowed WB Police to arrest the TMC leader, accused of sexual violence, murder, land grab and assault on government officials in #Sandeshkhali," Malviya said in a post on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

