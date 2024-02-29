Sandeshkhali violence: West Bengal Police arrests TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan

Sandeshkhali violence: Absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal Police from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas.

Absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal Police from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas on February 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SDPO of Minakhan, Aminul Islam Khan informed that following arrest Sheikh Shahjahan was taken to Basirhat Court. Aminul Islam Khan further informed that Sheikh Shahjahan will be produced before the Basirhat Court at 2 pm today, February 28.

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: Order from Delhi is to keep issue alive, says TMC's Kunal Ghosh; BJP's Locket Chatterjee detained West Bengal State president, Sukanta Majumdar said, “Due to the continuous agitation by the BJP, this government was compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan. The government was in denial mode. They were not even accepting that anything as such had happened," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of human rights violations, seeks report from govt in 4 weeks He added, "I had already said that we would compel the government to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan. Today, due to the agitation of the BJP and the women of Sandeshkhali, government and Mamata Banerjee are compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan."

Also read: Sandeshkhali Violence: PM Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal on March 6 The TMC leader had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month.

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: ‘Hotbed of communal riots’, Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for inciting conflict| 10 updates A section of women in the Sandeshkhali region in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have been seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh. Thus the region bore witness to widespread protests against TMC strongman. These women accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three days ago, Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case following which the arrest was made on Thursday morning. Calcutta HC Justice on February 26 said, "There is no reason to not arrest him." The Court issued an order for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest and stated, "Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases."

Earlier on February 23, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had raided almost half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal including residences of the absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!