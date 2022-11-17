Sandhya Devanathan is Meta’s India head: Who is she?2 min read . 02:55 PM IST
- At Meta, Sandhya Devanathan helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams. She also helped Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia
Days after Ajit Mohan resigned from Meta as India head, the social media giant appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India, the company said on Thursday. Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Welcoming her as India head, Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement that he was pleased to welcome Sandhya Devanathan as “Meta’s continued growth in India".
"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Marne Levine said.
Sandhya Devanathan joined Meta in 2016. At Meta, Sandhya Devanathan helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams. She also helped Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. Sandhya Devanathan has 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, payments and technology.
“In 2020, Sandhya Devanathan moved to lead gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally," the company said, adding, “She also brings a passion for developing women leaders in business and is the Executive Sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta as well as the global lead for Play Forward, a global Meta initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry."
As India head, Sandhya Devanathan will transition to her new role on 1 January 2023. She will be reporting to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC.
"She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy," the statement read.
As part of her role, the social media giant has said that Sandhya Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India.
“Devanathan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the longterm growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India," the company said.
On the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as Meta’s India head, Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer of the social media giant said, “India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of our top products, such as Reels and Business Messaging, in India first. We are proud to have recently launched JioMart on WhatsApp, which is our first end-to-end shopping experience in India. I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India."
“Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India," he said.
(With agency inputs)
