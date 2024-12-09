Sanjay Malhotra to command last leg of RBI’s war on inflation
Summary
- Malhotra becomes the latest finance ministry official to steer RBI, after outgoing governor Das, as well as previous governors D. Subbarao, Y.V. Reddy and Bimal Jalan.
The war on inflation has a new general leading the charge, as India's top revenue officer Sanjay Malhotra moves from North Block to Mint Road. On Monday, the Union cabinet's appointments committee named the 1990 batch IAS officer to lead the Reserve Bank of India, a day before governor Shaktikanta Das leaves at the end of six years at its helm.