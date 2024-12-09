Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services said the new governor and MPC members will also have different policy challenges and macro and global landscape in 2025, as against what Das and the erstwhile MPC faced at the beginning of 2024. The policy trade-offs are getting acute, said Arora, pointing to the entrenched state of India's stagflation; the small window for conventional rate cuts as global dynamics turn more fluid; mounting forex pressures and the increasing cost of forex intervention.