Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been detained by the Mumbai Police hours after a day-long raid at his residence in a land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at his Mumbai residence in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Earlier in the day, the law enforcement agency had started raids at Sanjay Raut's residence. ED sleuths reached Raut's residence around 7 am today.

Sanjay Raut came out of his residence along with the ED officials after he was detained in the land scam case and waved to his supporters.

Watch here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken by ED officials along with them after he was detained in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case from his residence pic.twitter.com/VtjjuQJhxM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Sanjay Raut then refused to join the probe saying the Monsoon Session of Parliament was underway. Sanjay Raut also dared the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him. He, later, reached the ED office to join the investigation in the land scam case.

The ED, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter too, as per sources. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.

According to the ED, Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut. After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s).

The agency had said during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".