Sanjay Raut detained after ED raids at his residence in land scam case2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has been detained by the Mumbai Police after a day-long raid at his residence in a land scam case
Listen to this article
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been detained by the Mumbai Police hours after a day-long raid at his residence in a land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at his Mumbai residence in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.