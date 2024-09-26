Sanjay Raut’s first reaction after conviction, sentencing in defamation case: ‘Sanghi-fied justice system’

  • Sanjay Raut said individuals like him will get punishment in a system where the prime minister visits Chief Justice's residence to 'eat laddus'

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Sanjay Raut's first reaction after conviction, sentencing in defamation case: ‘Sanghi-fied justice system’
Sanjay Raut’s first reaction after conviction, sentencing in defamation case: ‘Sanghi-fied justice system’(PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has blamed “Sanghi-fied” justice system for his conviction and sentencing in a defamation case linked to a complaint filed by by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya. In his first reaction following the ruling, Sanjay Raut said individuals like him will get punishment in a system where the prime minister visits Chief Justice's residence to “eat laddus”.

He was referring to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to CJI DY Chandrachud’s residence during the Ganesh festival earlier this month, which had drawn criticism from the opposition parties.

Speaking with ANI, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “You can give me any amount of punishment, I have no problem. You read the court order, the court has not said that I have said anything wrong. The court has said that it is in public interest. No one has been punished. This entire justice system has become 'Sanghi-fied'."

"Our Prime Minister goes to the Chief Justice's house to eat “modak” (a sweet dumpling usually offered to Lord Ganesh). The whole country sees this. Where will people like us who fight get justice, we will get punishment,” Sanjay Raut said, adding that he would challenge the judgment in a higher court.

Sanjay Raut's sentencing: A Mumbai court on Thursday morning sentenced the Rajya Sabha member to 15 days’ simple imprisonment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya.

The court later suspended the sentence for 30 days and granted bail to him.

The defamation case: In her complaint, Medha Somaiya said Sanjay raut had accused her of 100 crore scam over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In his defence, Sanjay Raut said he had pointed out that some work had taken place in Mira Bhayander through ‘Yuvak Pratisthan’, an organisation linked to Kirit Somaiya, and there were irregularities in it.

“If I said this then how have I defamed anyone? Everything is on record. There is also a Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation report. I have only asked questions about whether there is corruption. But the entire judiciary in the country is influenced by the RSS, right from top to bottom,” Sanjay Raut said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSanjay Raut’s first reaction after conviction, sentencing in defamation case: ‘Sanghi-fied justice system’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.