Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has blamed “Sanghi-fied" justice system for his conviction and sentencing in a defamation case linked to a complaint filed by by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya. In his first reaction following the ruling, Sanjay Raut said individuals like him will get punishment in a system where the prime minister visits Chief Justice's residence to “eat laddus". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was referring to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to CJI DY Chandrachud’s residence during the Ganesh festival earlier this month, which had drawn criticism from the opposition parties.

Speaking with ANI, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “You can give me any amount of punishment, I have no problem. You read the court order, the court has not said that I have said anything wrong. The court has said that it is in public interest. No one has been punished. This entire justice system has become 'Sanghi-fied'." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our Prime Minister goes to the Chief Justice's house to eat “modak" (a sweet dumpling usually offered to Lord Ganesh). The whole country sees this. Where will people like us who fight get justice, we will get punishment," Sanjay Raut said, adding that he would challenge the judgment in a higher court.

Sanjay Raut's sentencing: A Mumbai court on Thursday morning sentenced the Rajya Sabha member to 15 days’ simple imprisonment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya.

The court later suspended the sentence for 30 days and granted bail to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The defamation case: In her complaint, Medha Somaiya said Sanjay raut had accused her of ₹100 crore scam over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In his defence, Sanjay Raut said he had pointed out that some work had taken place in Mira Bhayander through ‘Yuvak Pratisthan’, an organisation linked to Kirit Somaiya, and there were irregularities in it.