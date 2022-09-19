OPEN APP
Home / News / Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl land scam case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody was on Monday extended by 14 days in the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case. His bail plea will now be held on Wednesday, 21 September. Following the court's directive, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also handed over the chargesheet in the money laundering case to Sanjay Raut.

On 17 September, the ED opposed the bail application of Sanjay Raut, stating that he has played a major role in the money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl scam case and operated behind curtains.

