Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl land scam case1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody was on Monday extended by 14 days in the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case. His bail plea will now be held on Wednesday, 21 September. Following the court's directive, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also handed over the chargesheet in the money laundering case to Sanjay Raut.