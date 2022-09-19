Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl land scam case

Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl land scam case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the Enforcement Directorate office after being summoned for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl
1 min read . 02:57 PM ISTLivemint

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody was on Monday extended by 14 days in the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody was on Monday extended by 14 days in the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case. His bail plea will now be held on Wednesday, 21 September. Following the court's directive, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also handed over the chargesheet in the money laundering case to Sanjay Raut.

On 17 September, the ED opposed the bail application of Sanjay Raut, stating that he has played a major role in the money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl scam case and operated behind curtains.

