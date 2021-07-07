Labour minister Santosh Gangwar Wednesday resigned from the position of the Union minister for labour and employment ahead of the cabinet reschedule. “I have resigned from the council of ministers," Gangwar told Mint over a phone interaction.

Gangwar was instrumental in the formulation of the four labour codes, considered one of the top reform initiatives of the Union government. The codes on wages, industry relations, occupation safety and social security are expected to be rolled out over the next four to five months.

The codes, passed by the Parliament last year, promise flexibility and ease of doing business to industries, promote fixed term employment, reduce trade union activism in factories, and the wage code passed in 2019 promises to expand the scope of social security including for those employed in the gig economy.

There are speculations over 43 new ministers taking oath this evening. It’s the first major reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

