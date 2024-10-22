SAP Cloud Revenue Rises 25% in Quarter as Legacy Clients Switch

(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE said its cloud revenue grew by 25% in the third quarter, as Europe’s biggest software company pushed customers to transition away from locally-installed legacy systems.

Cloud revenue rose from a year earlier to €4.35 billion ($4.7 billion), the Walldorf, Germany-based company said in a statement on Monday. That compares with the average estimate of €4.36 billion of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

SAP has bucked macroeconomic headwinds in Germany, which forecasts gross domestic product will contract for a consecutive second year in 2024, as its customers shift to the cloud, where the software company is offering artificial intelligence business services. Cloud business promises higher average spending per client than its legacy on-premise software.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is seeking accelerate the shift to the cloud, in part using a new AI-focused strategy announced early this year. Around 10,000 jobs will be impacted as part of the restructuring, which cost €2.8 billion in the first nine months.

SAP shares have risen 51% so far this year.

The growth comes even as there’s been high turnover at the executive board. Chief Marketing Officer Julia White and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Russell left the company in August. Chief Technology Officer Jürgen Müller departed last month and faces a criminal probe from German prosecutors over inappropriate conduct.

SAP is also facing a civil investigation in the US, its biggest market. The Justice Department is looking into whether the company illegally conspired with product reseller Carahsoft Technology Corp. to fix prices with almost 100 government agencies, Bloomberg News reported this month.

