'Sarvajanik Ganehotsav' announced as ‘State Festival of Maharashtra', confirms Ashish Shelar

The Maharashtra government on Thursday officially declared over-a-century-old 'Sarvajanik Ganehotsav' as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’, reported PTI quoting Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar as saying.

Ashish Shelar made the announcement in the legislative assembly and said, as quoted by PTI, "Ganeshotsav is not just a celebration. It is a symbol of Maharashtra’s cultural pride and identity.”

With the announcement, the state government asserted that it was committed to preserving and promoting the cultural legacy of the festival.

Earlier in 1893, Lokmanya (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak started the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav (public celebration of Ganesh festival) in Maharashtra.

"The very essence of this festival is rooted in social unity, nationalism, the spirit of freedom, self-respect, and pride in our language,” he said.

Shelar said, “While some individuals attempted to hinder this age-old public tradition by raising various court petitions, trying to obstruct the celebrations, the Mahayuti government acted swiftly and decisively removed all such hurdles.”

More balanced view: Elaborating on more balanced view, Shelar said that their government have approached the issue of imposed curbs on POP (Plaster of Paris) idols with more balanced view. The previous government had imposed curbs on POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, citing guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) but without offering practical alternatives.

“We initiated a comprehensive study to explore eco-friendly alternatives and assess whether POP is truly harmful to the environment. We commissioned an in-depth study by the Kakodkar Committee through the Rajiv Gandhi Science Commission."

“Union Minister Bhupender Yadav approved the findings, and the earlier restrictions were lifted. As per the court’s ruling, the making, displaying and selling of POP idols are now permitted,” he said.

The minister declared that the Maharashtra government will bear the required expenses related to police security, infrastructure needs, or financial support for grand celebrations in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and across the state.

“Celebrating Ganeshotsav with full enthusiasm is not just a tradition but a core belief of the Mahayuti government. I appeal to all Ganpati Mandals to incorporate themes in their festivities that honour our armed forces, showcase social initiatives, ‘Operation Sindoor’, highlight the nation’s developmental achievements and pay tributes to our great leaders in their decorative displays,” Shelar said.

This year, the 10-day Ganpati festival will begin on August 27.