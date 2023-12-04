SAT quashes Sebi order against Mukesh Ambani, Navi Mumbai SEZ
The appellate tribunal has overturned a Rs15 crore penalty imposed by the market regulator on the Reliance Industries managing director in a case related to alleged manipulative trades in Reliance Petroleum shares
MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal has quashed the market regulator’s 2021 order against Reliance Industries Ltd managing director Mukesh Ambani, Navi Mumbai SEZ, and Mumbai SEZ in a case related to alleged manipulative trades in Reliance Petroleum Ltd shares.
