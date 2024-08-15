Satellite Analysis Shows Repeat Permian Methane Emitters

A handful of oil and gas operators that process, store and transport natural gas in the Permian Basin may be responsible for the lion’s share of major emissions events there, according to an analysis of satellite data by BloombergNEF.

Bloomberg
Published15 Aug 2024, 03:23 AM IST
Satellite Analysis Shows Repeat Permian Methane Emitters
Satellite Analysis Shows Repeat Permian Methane Emitters

(Bloomberg) -- A handful of oil and gas operators that process, store and transport natural gas in the Permian Basin may be responsible for the lion’s share of major emissions events there, according to an analysis of satellite data by BloombergNEF.

Assets operated by West Texas Gas, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Targa Resources Corp., or their subsidiaries, were likely responsible for the majority of methane releases with estimated emissions rates of 100 kilograms an hour or more — so-called super-emitters — observed in the nine months through February of this year.

Targa will review the data provided by Bloomberg and it will be “acted upon when appropriate,” the company said in a statement. Targa is making “significant progress” on methane reduction efforts and reported a 42% cut in emissions to the US Environmental Protection Agency in 2022, the latest year of complete data. 

Enterprise said it’s reviewing the data and if necessary will take appropriate action. West Texas Gas and Energy Transfer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A new law charges large oil and gas companies for excessive methane emissions, beginning at $900 per metric ton this year and increasing to $1,200 a ton next year and $1,500 after that. The EPA is working on rules that would incorporate findings from super-emitter events when calculating the fee. 

The regulations also include some caveats like a provision that allows operators to effectively apply emissions credits from some lower-emitting assets to facilities that exceed limits. The process is known as netting emissions and may allow some operators to avoid paying the fees. 

The sweeping new EPA oil and gas methane standards aim to stem leaks of the potent greenhouse gas and include a super-emitter provision, which allows third parties to monitor and report leaks. The rules are expected to prevent roughly 58 million tons of methane from escaping into the atmosphere between this year and 2038, according to the US government. That’s roughly equivalent to 1.5 billion metric tons carbon dioxide — almost as much as all the CO2 emitted by the power sector in 2021.

The BNEF analysis is one of the first to attribute hundreds of individual methane observations from satellites to individual assets and operators. The study relied on data from the United Nations’ International Methane Emissions Observatory, which analyzes observations from multiple satellite systems and notifies governments and operators in an effort to halt leaks. The observations are released with a 45 to 75 day lag post-detection, although the agency doesn’t publicly attribute emissions to individual assets or operators. 

--With assistance from Kevin Crowley.

(Adds comment from Enterprise Products Partners.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 03:23 AM IST
HomeNewsSatellite Analysis Shows Repeat Permian Methane Emitters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue