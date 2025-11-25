Satellite internet subsidy bid runs into a ₹1.7 tn hurdle
Jatin Grover 4 min read 25 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
No subsidy means either users will have to bear the cost of satellite terminals, priced around ₹1 lakh on average for each unit, or the companies will have to absorb the costs. Companies have sought subsidies for services in remote and underserved areas.
The government rejected the telecom regulator’s proposal to subsidize satellite internet services in rural and remote areas because of little fiscal room, given the commitments for other digital infrastructure programmes, according to three officials aware of the matter.
