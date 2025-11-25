Satellite internet subsidy bid runs into a ₹1.7 tn hurdle

On 9 May, as part of its recommendations on the assignment of spectrum for satellite internet services in the country, Trai told DoT that for targeted subscribers in unserved or underserved regions in rural and remote areas, the government can consider a subsidy for each fixed user terminal. The appropriate amount may be decided by the government, Trai had said, adding that the government can give the subsidy either through DBT to eligible subscribers or to the operators through the Digital Bharat Nidhi fund.