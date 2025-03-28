’Satire makes life beautiful: SC says quashing Gujarat police FIR against Congress MP over a controversial poem

 Supreme Court quashed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression in a democracy. The court highlighted that literature, including poetry, enriches human life and must be protected even if it provokes criticism.

Gulam Jeelani
Published28 Mar 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Supreme Court on March 28 quashed ab FIR registered against Congress MP andpoet Imran Pratapgarhi by Gujarat police over a social media post with a poem 'ae khoon ke pyase baat suno…”

The top court said that without freedom of expression of thoughts and views it is impossible to lead a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a healthy democracy the views of thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view.

“In a healthy democracy the views of thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view. Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature including poetry, dramas, films, satire, art make the life of human beings more meaningful,” says Supreme Court.

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court reinforced the significance of freedom of expression as a fundamental right in a democracy.
  • Artistic expression, including poetry, plays a crucial role in enriching human life and must be protected.
  • Disagreement with certain views does not justify suppressing freedom of expression.

First Published:28 Mar 2025, 11:07 AM IST
