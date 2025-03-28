’Satire makes life beautiful: SC says quashing Gujarat police FIR against Congress MP over a controversial poem

Supreme Court on March 28 quashed ab FIR registered against Congress MP andpoet Imran Pratapgarhi by Gujarat police over a social media post with a poem 'ae khoon ke pyase baat suno…”

The top court said that without freedom of expression of thoughts and views it is impossible to lead a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a healthy democracy the views of thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view.

“In a healthy democracy the views of thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view. Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature including poetry, dramas, films, satire, art make the life of human beings more meaningful,” says Supreme Court.