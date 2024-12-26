Satish Wagh murder: A disturbing twist in the tale has come up in connection with the gruesome murder of Satish Wagh, who was brutally stabbed to death on December 9. The 58-year-old deceased was the maternal uncle of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Yogesh Tilekar.

Police probe revealed that Satish Wagh's wife Mohini, aged 53, had taken help of her neighbour and paramour Akshay Jawalkar, including four others to orchestrate the crime and murder her husband. Following the disclosure of these nerve racking details, police arrested Mohini on Wednesday at around 5.30 pm, who confessed to the involvement in the crime.

Also Read | Ex-Assad Regime Forces Kill 14 as Syria Sees Upsurge in Violence

Notably, Satish Wagh was a resident of Shewalwadi in Pune while his wife Mohini hailed from Phursungi. Other five accused arrested in the case are identified as Atish Jadhav, Pavan Shyamkumar Sharma, Navnath Arjun Gursale, Vikas Shinde and Akshay Jawalkar. “Mohini has confessed to the crime," Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailesh Balkawade said, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | 10 killed as Israel strikes Gaza building, death toll to rise with many trapped

₹ 5 lakh scheme The main accused Akshay Jawalkar had been Satish Wagh's tenant in the past, who developed an illicit relationship with his wife. Mohini promised to pay a sum of ₹5 lakh to Jawalkar as “supari” to carrying out the abduction and killing of her husband. She decided to take this extreme step after her relationship with Jawalkar came to her husband's knowledge.

Mohini had already paid the first instalment of ₹1.5 lakh to the prime accused, according to police. The murder took place on December 9 when Satish was out for a morning walk. After abducting Satish in a four wheeler, the accused inflicted 72 wounds on the victim within 15 minutes.