Satoshi Nakamoto net worth: Bitcoin's elusive creator becomes 11th richest, surpasses Dell CEO

Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's elusive creator now ranks as the 11th wealthiest person on Earth with a staggering $129 billion worth crypto wealth. Based on Bitstamp’s exchange rate on July 11, 2025, and Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Satoshi Nakamoto possesses an estimated 1.096 million Bitcoin worth $128.92 billion, according to news.bitcoin.com,

After Bitcoin surged as high as $123,000 for the first time in the last few days, Satoshi Nakamoto wealth skyrocketed, but the wealth of Bitcoin's mysterious founder lays dormant in Satoshi Nakamoto's cryptocurrency account.

‘Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin holdings increased by $7.4 Billion’ Blockchain analytics firm Arkham, in a post on X on July 11 stated, “The value of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin holdings increased by $7.4 Billion today, now worth $128.9B” while it announced that Satoshi Nakamoto surpassed Michael Dell.

Notably, if Bitcoin continues to record its usual 50 per cent annual growth, Satoshi Nakamoto wealth could potentially increase further, and he may outpace Warren Buffett this year. He can become the second-richest person in the world by late 2026 if the prediction comes true, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Eric Balchunas in a post on X stated, “If bitcoin does its normal 50%/ann then Satoshi will pass Buffett this year and Zuck sometime next year-ish to be #2 richest in world (Elon has huge lead). It's fascinating to ponder that the founder of something so successful never cashed in. It echoes Jack Bogle in that regard.”

Although the Forbes Billionaires List does not consider crypto wallet holdings in its rankings, but a wealth comparison can still be made with the estimates provided. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett, occupies 10th spot in Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List with $142.1 billion net worth followed by Michael Dell, whose fortune stands around $125 billion.