Satya Nadella 56th Birthday: A glimpse at Indian-origin Microsoft CEO's life journey2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, was born in Hyderabad, India in 1967. He joined Microsoft in 1992 and has held various roles within the company before becoming CEO in 2014. He has overseen major acquisitions and is also an author.
Satya Narayana Nadella was born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, India, Satya Nadella has become a global icon since he assumed the role of CEO Microsoft, a computer software giant, a position he has held since 2014.
