Satya Narayana Nadella was born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, India, Satya Nadella has become a global icon since he assumed the role of CEO Microsoft, a computer software giant, a position he has held since 2014.

From Hyderabad to Milwaukee He spent his formative years in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. His early education in electrical engineering was completed at Mangalore University, where he earned his B.Sc. degree in 1988 following which he moved to the United States.In the US, he pursued a master's degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which he completed in 1990.

Joining the Tech Titans His career took off when he joined Sun Microsystems, Inc., as a member of its technology staff, reported Britannica. However, in 1992, Nadella joined Microsoft. At Microsoft, Nadella initially contributed to the development of Windows NT, an operating system primarily aimed at business users. While continuing his work at Microsoft, Nadella pursued further education, earning a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago in 1997.

Achievements Nadella's ascent within Microsoft was steady and impressive. By 1999, he had already been appointed vice president of the Microsoft bCentral small-business service. Two years later, he took on the role of corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions. In 2007, his responsibilities expanded when he became senior vice president of research and development for the company's online services division. This was followed by his tenure as president of Microsoft's server and tools business from 2011 to 2013, a division that annually generated approximately $19 billion in revenue.

Nadella's impact extended to the realm of cloud computing as well. He served as the executive vice president overseeing the company's cloud computing platform, which provided the infrastructure for various Microsoft services, including the Bing search engine, the Xbox Live gaming network, and the Office 365 subscription-based services.

Becoming CEO of Microsoft On February 4, 2014, Satya Nadella assumed the role of CEO of Microsoft. He became the third person in the company's 40-year history to hold this esteemed position, following in the footsteps of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. One of his early challenges was the overseeing the completion of Microsoft's takeover of Nokia Corp.'s mobile-device business, a deal worth $7.2 billion. In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn, the renowned business-oriented social networking website, under Nadella's leadership.

Authoring a vision Beyond his role at Microsoft, Nadella is also an author. He co-wrote the book "Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone" (2017). The book delves into his personal journey and offers insights into his thoughts on technology and leadership.

