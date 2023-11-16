Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, is one of the millions who felt an adrenaline rush by watching the screens on Wednesday, witnessing the thrilling World Cup semi-final that ended up with India's impressive 70-run victory over New Zealand.

As per a report by Money Control, Nadella delivered the keynote speech at the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference in Seattle, mentioning that he stayed awake throughout the night to catch the game. Upon taking the stage, Nadella remarked, "When we planned Ignite, we had no idea it would coincide with a cricket World Cup semi final day," he stated as the first thing upon his arrival.

"I've been awake all night, but it just concluded five minutes ago. I'm relieved that it did. By the way, this is the short version of the game," Nadella mentioned. Interestingly, some social media users speculated whether Nadella's keynote started a bit late because he was busy watching the World Cup semifinals.

A user on X tweeted about Nadella mentioning, “Mad respect to @satyanadella for being a true fan and being late to his own keynote, because up all night watching cricket 😂."

Another tweet by the username @dinabass mentioned, “Did the #MSIgnite keynote started a few minutes late because Satya Nadella was watching the cricket?"

Reportedly, Nadella has previously expressed that during his childhood days in India,

cricket held a place as one of his "passions." He noted, "Playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career."

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. unveiled its first homegrown artificial intelligence chip ‘Maia 100 chip’ and cloud-computing processor at the company’s annual Ignite conference in Seattle on Wednesday. Currently, the tech giant is testing the chip with its Bing and Office AI products.

This came in an attempt to take more control of its technology and ramp up its offerings in the increasingly competitive market for AI computing. In addition, the company also announced new software that allows clients to design their own AI assistants.

